Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Package Inc., Traffix, Railways!, aTimeLogger, more

Tuesday has arrived and with it comes a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple's digital storefronts.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator PRO: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker·: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Winterlore I: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Winterlore II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Scoring Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cardflow+ by Qrayon: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Package Inc.:

Package Inc. is an inspiring delivery simulator, created by the same developers of Traffix and Railways. The entire game is available without ads and features lovely milestones that can appeal to those who care most about style. Who wouldn’t like to have the Eiffel Tower in their city? Package Inc. is a beautiful game about designing a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

