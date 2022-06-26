Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt hits Amazon low of $699 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a new 2022 low as well as only the second notable discount of the year. This $100 discount matches the best we’ve seen to date, as well. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year.

Whether you opt for one of the more affordable models or end up maxing out the storage, Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives with an M1 chip that powers the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With up to $199 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

If you can live without the improved screen and addition of Thunderbolt 4 support, we’re also tracking some discounts on Apple’s latest cellular iPad Air 5. Dropping to new all-time lows at Amazon, there are also your standard Wi-Fi configurations from $559, with as much as $99 in savings attached.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

