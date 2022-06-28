Today’s best game deals: Cuphead drops to $14 ahead of Delicious Last Course release, more

In today’s best game deals, just ahead of the long-awaited DLC expansion of the brilliant boss rush platformer, we are now tracking some solid price drops on Cuphead. Now available on Nintendo Switch or Xbox, you can finally land a copy of the gorgeous hand-drawn title for $13.99, down from the regular $20 price tag. Cuphead The Delicious Last Course is set for release in two day’s time (you can get a good look at it as part of our Summer Game Fest coverage), today’s deal a great chance to catch up on the main game. Cuphead delivers a tough but rewarding platforming and boss rush experience with some of the most impressive and unique visuals in recent memory. Now’s as good a chance as any to jump in. The official hardcover Cuphead in Carnival Chaos novel is still down the Amazon all-time low of $10 Prime shipped as well (33% off). Then head below for more including offers on Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Mega Man 11, Aladdin and The Lion King, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $24 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Trek to Yomi $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale up to 75% off
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
