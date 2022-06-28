Today’s best game deals: Cuphead drops to $14 ahead of Delicious Last Course release, more

In today’s best game deals, just ahead of the long-awaited DLC expansion of the brilliant boss rush platformer, we are now tracking some solid price drops on Cuphead. Now available on Nintendo Switch or Xbox, you can finally land a copy of the gorgeous hand-drawn title for $13.99, down from the regular $20 price tag. Cuphead The Delicious Last Course is set for release in two day’s time (you can get a good look at it as part of our Summer Game Fest coverage), today’s deal a great chance to catch up on the main game. Cuphead delivers a tough but rewarding platforming and boss rush experience with some of the most impressive and unique visuals in recent memory. Now’s as good a chance as any to jump in. The official hardcover Cuphead in Carnival Chaos novel is still down the Amazon all-time low of $10 Prime shipped as well (33% off). Then head below for more including offers on Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Mega Man 11, Aladdin and The Lion King, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and much more.

