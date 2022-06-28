Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more

Persona for Switch has now been confirmed. Nintendo hosted a new Direct Mini Partner Showcase today to detail some of the notable third-party titles hitting its hybrid home and portable gaming platform today. There were some expected announcements alongside what is arguably the most exciting of the bunch – the new Persona Switch ports. Alongside details on release dates for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope sequel, Nier: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, and a few others, we now know the Persona for Switch rumors have finally come true as three of the biggest games in the series are set to land on Nintendo’s platform later this year. Head below for more details on that and more from today’s Direct Mini Partner Showcase.

Persona for Switch launches in October

After it was confirmed that publisher Atlus and some of its titles would be landing on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service (as well as Steam and others), Nintendo dropped details on Persona for Switch during today’s Direct Mini Partner Showcase.

More specifically speaking, you can expect to see Persona 5 Royal hit later this fall on October 21, 2022, alongside Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable – modern ports of PlayStation 2-era titles – although we don’t have any details on the actual release date for the latter outside of a rough 2023 mention.

Persona for Switch: Get ready to have your heart stolen with these three iconic Persona games! Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 21, with Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable in 2023!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Alongside the Persona for Switch announcements, the rumored release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – has now been confirmed for October 20, 2022. Pre-orders are now live.

HARVESTELLA – Announcement Trailer

HARVESTELLA is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022.

A brand-new fantasy x life simulation RPG from Square Enix. Through the changing seasons, explore a vibrant world, tend your crops, face enemies in dynamic combat and unravel the mystery of the season of death, Quietus.

You can catch up on the entire Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase above. The other real highlight here, Nier: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, will land on come October 6th, a couple weeks before the Persona for Switch festivities kick off, with all of its DLC expansions and exclusive cosmetics in tow. Oh, and the Portal Companion Collection for Switch is now live on the eShop at $19.99.

