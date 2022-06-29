Save on TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, color bulbs, dimmer switches, more from $17 at Amazon

Amazon today is launching a TP-Link Kasa smart home sale packed with price cuts on lights, smart plugs, switches, cameras, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick has the TP-Link Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch marked down to $27.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking only the third discount to date, this is down from the usual $40 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Arriving with some novel functionality that allows this in-wall accessory to stand out from the competition, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Switch packs a built-in motion sensor for automatically turning the lights on and off. That’s alongside all of the usual smart switch features like Alexa and Assistant support, app control, and automation capabilities. Our announcement coverage from last year offers some additional insights, too. Head below for more.

Much like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons in order to take advantage of the noted price. Many of these are now sitting at their best price yet, if not marking a new all-time low.

If you’re in search of a more premium smart home upgrade, today saw the very first discount land on Philips Hue’s new Gradient Signe Table Lamp. This new release just hit the scene earlier in the year and delivers addressable color output from its table top design. Plus, it enters at $201.50 to deliver all of those high-end features for less than ever before.

TP-Link Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Completely hands-free and smart operation of your connected lights. You can set this switch to automatically turn on the light when motion is detected and turn off after a preset time. Ideal for areas such as bedrooms, hallways and restrooms where hands-free operation is ideal. Smart ambient light detection will sense daylight and prevent lights from turning on during the day.

