Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17

Ankerâ€™s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its in-house power strips headlined by the all-new USB-C Power Strip at $33.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, this is the first discount weâ€™ve tracked on the new release and sits at an all-time low of $6 off. Having just launched back at the end of May, this new power strip arrives with a 6-port design thatâ€™s versatile enough for travel or just streamlining the nightstand. It sports three full AC outlets on the back to complement a pair of USB-A slots up front. Though the star of the show is the 30W USB-C charger capable of refueling everything from iPhones and iPads to your MacBook Air. We detailed what to expect in the original launch coverage from May, too. Head below for additional discounts from $17.

Other Anker power strip deals:

If youâ€™re looking for specific solution to charge your entire Apple kit, weâ€™re also tracking a rare discount onÂ Ankerâ€™s 3-in-1 PowerWave Go. This versatile power station can handle the needs of everything from your iPhone to Apple Watch and AirPods with a removable battery for taking on-the-go. Itâ€™s now sittingÂ atÂ $140, delivering a rare discount from the usual $200 price tag.

Anker USB-C Power Strip

3 AC outlets, 2 USB ports, and 1 USB-C port let you power up to 6 devices at once. The USB and USB-C ports are located on the front for easy access, while the AC outlets are located on the back to keep power cables from cluttering up your desk. Connect to the 30W USB-C port to charge phones and tablets at high speed.

