Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Severed, Sagrada, Text2Speech, Evoland 2, more

Wednesday’s best iOS app deals are now live and waiting down below courtesy of the Apple App Store. This morning also saw the latest 10.2-inch iPad now starting down at $309 alongside a rare price drop on the official MagSafe charger and even more waiting in our Apple deals hub. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Severed, Sagrada, Text2Speech, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, Evoland 2, and much more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac an iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WatchApp for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BillMinder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dayli — Everyday Photo Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Continual for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Classical Music Collections: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: 50% off Forza Horizon 5 at $30, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator PRO: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker·: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Severed:

Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities. Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!