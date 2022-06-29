Today’s best game deals: 50% off Forza Horizon 5 at $30, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and most recently in the $52 range at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there and matching the current GameStop listing. Today’s deal comes on the heels of Microsoft showing off the new Forza Motorsport in this month’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase and a notable chance to finally land the latest Horizon title in your collection at a major discount. Setting players loose in a large open world space spanning the Mexican jungles, coast line, and farmlands, dynamic weather conditions come into play alongside the usual high-octane racing action. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our feature piece right here. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Bayonetta & Vanquish, Among Us, Mega Man X, It Takes Two, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40
***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on PSN
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $24 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Trek to Yomi $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale up to 75% off
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
