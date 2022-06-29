Today’s best game deals: 50% off Forza Horizon 5 at $30, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and most recently in the $52 range at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there and matching the current GameStop listing. Today’s deal comes on the heels of Microsoft showing off the new Forza Motorsport in this month’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase and a notable chance to finally land the latest Horizon title in your collection at a major discount. Setting players loose in a large open world space spanning the Mexican jungles, coast line, and farmlands, dynamic weather conditions come into play alongside the usual high-octane racing action. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our feature piece right here. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Bayonetta & Vanquish, Among Us, Mega Man X, It Takes Two, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

