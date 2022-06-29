CASETiFY expands iPhone case collection with upcoming Stranger Things collaboration

After launching its first collaboration with the hit Netflix series back in 2020, CASETiFY is back today with a new collection of Stranger Things-inspired iPhone cases and more. With the hype of season four about to culminate in the two episode finale next month, fans of Eleven, the Upside Down, and Hellfire Club will be able to deck out their iPhone, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories with iconic iconography from the sci-fi series next month.

CASETiFY Stranger Things collection coming soon

Back for its second collaboration with the Upside Down, CASETiFY is applying a whole new series of graphics inspired by Stranger Things to its latest collection of iPhone cases and styles. Fittingly for the recent premier of season four, the new wave of accessories are all themed around the latest adventures of Eleven, Will, and the gang as they’re split between Hawkins, Indiana and California.

Unlike the original collaboration, the new wave of CASETiFY Stranger Things accessories also applies to a much larger collection of the brands gear. In the past few years, we’ve seen the brand expand well beyond just smartphone cases, and this new lineup reflects that. You’ll find everything from its signature Impact covers to Apple Watch bands, MagSafe wallets, AirTags covers, and more included this time around.

Graphics this time also depart from the original season one inspiration and mix up the looks with some more unique prints. There’s of course the iconic opening Stranger Things sequence on an iPhone case, but CASETiFY also borrows some graphics from the likes of Hellfire Club, Surfer Boy Pizza, Hawkins Highschool, and more.

Enter the Upside Down on July 8

Arriving nearly a week after the finale of season four, the CASETiFY Stranger Things collection will next month. Everything officially goes live at midnight on July 8, through signing up for the waitlist ahead of time scores you early access the night before. The priority access has been a great way to lock-in some of the more eye-catching designs before selling out, so it’s a good idea to go check out the landing page here.

Speaking of, CASETiFY’s latest collections almost always sell out within the first day or two. All of the past releases haven’t stuck around on store shelves for very long, and we’re anticipating much of the same from its latest collaboration. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later and sign up for the waitlist to be notified right when the CASETiFY Stranger Things collection drops.

9to5Toys’ Take

CASETiFY has been teaming up with all of the classics and most popular new series as of late, and so it was only fitting that Stranger Things would get in on the action. And as far as the designs go, I have to say there’s a lot to be excited about from the first look today. There’s so much 80s energy packed into the different accessories, all of which take on some different looks compared to past collaborations with the Netflix series.

