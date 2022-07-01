HORI’s official Nintendo Switch Car Charger keeps you powered up at under $10 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is more than 50% off, matching with our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low, as well as being the best price we can find. This is an officially licensed car charger that provides up to 3.0A of power directly to your Nintendo Switch while you’re playing on-the-road. You might find some non-official models out there for less, but you also might not want to your Switch to brick just for a few bucks in savings. It includes a 6-foot cable with a USB-C connection in a “compact and portable” form-factor. More details below.

Considering the Amazon Basics model sells for over $15 right now and that we don’t recommend opting for third-model that isn’t officially licensed, the only other notable alternative is PowerA’s official Switch car charger. This one delivers much of the same specs and reliability as the HORI model as well as coming in at the exact same price right now. So it’s really just matter of personal preference from there.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to dive into the still live summer game sale featuring Mario, Zelda, and Star Wars titles among others (digital deals here and physical options here). But we are also tracking the best price ever on Nintendo’s playable an highly-collectible Game & Watch Zelda handheld console at $40 shipped if you’re quick (there’s no telling how long this Amazon low will last).

HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger features:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Play Nintendo Switch while charging with 3.0 A of Power

Powerful 5 volt / 3.0A charger charges quickly

Durable 6 foot cable and USB C connector

Compact and portable

