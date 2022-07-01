LEGO cuts the ribbon on 680-piece mini Disney Haunted Mansion set with exclusive minifig

Last year, the LEGO Group kicked off a miniature series of iconic Disney landmarks with a scaled down Disney Castle. Now we’re seeing yet another attraction from the Happiest Place on Earth get the LEGO treartment, with the Haunted Mansion joining in on the mini action. Launching later this fall on August 1, the 680-piece set will include an exclusive minifigure to complement the miniature build.

LEGO Haunted Mansion joins mini Disney landmark series

Marking only the second addition to the mini Disney series, the LEGO Group today is offering an official first look at the new Haunted Mansion. This 680-piece creation assembles the iconic dark ride with much of the same formula as last time around.

The build itself is quite reminicent of some Architcture series kits from the past, with plenty of interesting techniques leveraged to bring the real live ride into brick-built form. Everything rests on a 16 by 16 stud base, and more or less assembles the entire main facade of the build. Around back, the LEGO Group does include a little cut away into the Haunted Mansion to show off some of the iconic elements of the ride like paintings of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, and the Gravekeeper.

Arguably the most exciting aspect of the set has to be the included minifigure. The exclusive inclusion of the set brings one of the ride’s butlers into LEGO form for the first time. He has quite the interesting design, even if a little basic, but really nails the classic cues that you’d expect from the Haunted Mansion.

Though one thing is being changed up this time around – the price. In what is directly a result of the LEGO Group’s plans to raise pricing across the board, the new Haunted Mansion will clock in at the $39.99 price point. That’s up from last year’s $34.99 price tag on the Mini Disney Castle, though it’s worth noting that the first kit in the series was only 550 pieces. And with notably more bricks this time around, it’s not the worst offense to see this new build have a higher price. It will be officially releasing on August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

Back when the LEGO Group released the mini Disney Castle last year, it seemed like the build would be a one-off just to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Disney World. Now that it’s confirmed that we’re getting a Haunted Mansion added into the LEGO collection, it’s lovely that the lineup will seem to be an ongoing thing into the future.

The only question I have left is, which Disney ride or landmark should the LEGO Group make next? I’m personally a bit biased and would love to see Space Mount get in on the action, but the Epcot Ball is another iconic design that would be amazing to see in brick-built form. Regardless of what lies next in the mini LEGO Disney series, it’s safe to say that the Haunted Mansion should be quite popular once it does launch in August.

