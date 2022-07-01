New Amazon low hits Seagate’s Razer Chroma RGB 8TB Gaming HDD at $116 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 8TB FireCuda Gaming Hub External Hard Drive for $115.98 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. This fetched closer to $220 when it launched in 2021 but carries a regular price of $200 across 2022. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It might not be a speedy SSD, but it delivers a whole lot more game storage capacity for less at $14.50/TB. Features include the dual front-facing USB-A and USB-C ports for quick access to various PC rigs and consoles as well as onboard customizable lighting. It works alongside all of your Razer Chroma RGB gear to sync up your ambient lighting treatment across a range of devices in your growing battlestation. Additional details below.

If you think you can get away with a more basic HDD solution, consider the particularly popular Seagate Expansion. You won’t get down to the $14.50/TB range taking this route, but it will be less cash out of pocket today opting for the 2TB model at $60 shipped. This one is said to work with PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox, among others, as well.

As we head into the holiday weekend, you’ll find plenty of notable storage deals still live from this morning and throughout the week listed below:

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub features:

MASSIVE SPACE Up to 8TB of capacity builds the ultimate gaming library without sacrificing titles

LIGHT IT UP Create an epic gaming atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting

BILLIANT DESIGN A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment gaming battlestations

DUAL FRONT-FACING PORTS Connect and power your peripherals with front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with the included Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year limited warranty

