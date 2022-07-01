Samsung’s latest 128GB EVO Plus microSD card returns to Amazon all-time low at $17 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card with adapter for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is only the second time we have seen this one drop this low on Amazon since release and the lowest total we can find. It is currently marked down from full price to $17.50 directly from Samsung for comparison’s sake. Ready to increase your smartphone, Nintendo Switch, drone rig, and camera setup’s storage capabilities, it delivers a 128GB capacity at 130MB/s. It is also rated for modern A2 app-loading and V30 video support to handle larger high-resolution footage alongside “water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection” backed by an extended 10-year warranty. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 64GB model at $14 Prime shipped. Just make sure you dive into the ongoing Amazon PNY memory sale where you’ll find bundle offers that bring the price on various microSD cards well below either of the newer Samsung models mentioned above.

If it’s the portable SSD storage you’re after, dive into our recent coverage of SanDisk’s aluminum 1,050MB/s portable 1TB G-DRIVE. now matching the Amazon all-time low, this is the second-time we have seen it down at $150 shipped and you can get a closer look at what it will bring to your EDC and at-home setup right here. Just remember, we are still tracking solid offers on Kingston’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive as well.

Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSDXC features:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable*

FAST AND SMOOTH: Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface**

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; With so many sizes select the perfect capacity for all your memories***

YOU’RE FULLY PROTECTED: The EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; Your experiences are irreplaceable and deserves reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty

