Twelve South’s versatile AirFly Pro audio adapter falls to new low of $33 (Save 40%)

After seeing its July 4th sale go live, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Adapter for $32.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at 40% off while beating our previous mention by $14. This is also below the $48 price in the Independence Day sale directly from Twelve South. AirFly Pro unlocks the Bluetooth capabilities of your iPhone or smartphone by plugging into anything with a standard AUX port. Whether you’re wanting to pair two sets of headphones to a Switch or send audio to your car’s entertainment system, the adapter is up to the task. It packs 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging, and is a great travel companion to keep in the EDC. You can dive into our launch coverage for some additional insight, too. Head below for more.

Alongside the more flagship model, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to several other versions of Twelve South’s AirFly receivers. Just like the lead deal, these are all the first discounts in nearly a month and rare markdowns courtesy of Amazon.

As far as other Twelve South discounts go, last week we saw the HoverBar Duo stand drop to the best price of the year. Following a $20 discount, this iPad companion is now sitting at $60 with an adjustable design in tow.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!