Switch Online members can download Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for FREE today

After unveiling the new Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console this morning, Nintendo’s latest Game Trial is giving Switch Online members a shot to play the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for FREE. With pre-orders on the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope sequel now live ahead of the October release date, this is a great chance to give the first title a try if you have yet to do so. The freebie Game Trial is set to go live later today for base-tier members of Nintendo’s online service and you can get all of the details down below.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle goes FREE

You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member (12-month subscriptions still marked down to $18.50 on Amazon) to gain access to the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle freebie, but providing you are, the trial period will kick off later today at 10:00 a.m. PT and remain live until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12, 2022. This is the full version of the game and you can roll your progress and save data from the free trial period over to a purchased copy of the game thereafter (it is scheduled to drop to $10 on the eShop at the same time as the freebie goes live).

Here’s a quick rundown of the Ubisoft x Nintendo collaboration for those unfmniliar:

The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.

And for those awaiting the sequel, you can check out the latest trailer from last month’s mini Nintendo Direct below and get even more details in our coverage right here.

The motley team of Mario, his friends, the Rabbids, and even Bowser blast off for a galactic adventure in the latest Mario + Rabbids game! Space is in a universe of trouble when otherworldly enemies suddenly appear. Their goal? Take the energy possessed by Sparks, creatures born from the merge of Lumas & Rabbids. Now, the team must travel the cosmos to save the Sparks from Darkmess.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!