New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console and Pro controller splash down in August

Justin Kahn -
new Nintendo Switch console known as the OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition

Today we are getting our first good look at the new Nintendo Switch console known as the OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition. While technically just a themed version of the latest hybrid machine from the brand, the new Nintendo Switch console will be splashing down come early August just before the matching Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

New Nintendo Switch console – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition

We know Nintendo’s new squid-based shooter, Splatoon 3, is set for release on September 9, 2022 after a new gameplay trailer hit back in April (pre-orders are now live on Splatoon 3). But it looks like Nintendo will be celebrating the launch of the latest entry in the Splatoon series with a new Nintendo Switch console and accessories as well. 

The new machine is adorned with Splatoon 3 iconography alongside multi-color purple/blue and green/yellow Joy-Con flanking either side and a white, ink-splattered dock. This is essentially the latest Nintendo Switch OLED hybrid console with a fresh coat of paint. 

Get a closer look at the new Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch console in the launch video below:

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition will be launching on August 26, 2022.

Something fresh is surfacing! The #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model #Splatoon3 Edition splashes down on 8/26!

Nintendo also took to its Twitter feed to unveil the matching accessories as well:

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition will be joined by the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case that will launch about a month later on September 9, 2022. 

Complete the look with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case, both arriving on 9/9!

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom and the Splatlands as we approach the release of Splatoon 3 and the new new Nintendo Switch console. 

