Popular DEX FIT protective work and gardening gloves see new lows from $5.50 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MUVEEN (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 56% off popular DEX Fit work gloves. You can now land a pair of DEX FIT Work Gloves (FN330) from $5.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to score the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. These popular work gloves feature a “second-skin feel” with a lightweight 15-gauge nylon and spandex build alongside an outer foam nitrile coating to protect your hands while maintaining grip. They are said to be ideal for everything from DIY projects and gardening to electrical projects, and more. They are even smartphone touchscreen compatible. Head below for more details and additional DEX Fit deals.

There is a broad range of DEX Fit gloves and gear marked down for today only at Amazon. With deals starting from around $5.50 Prime shipped, you’ll almost certainly find an affordable pair for all but the toughest and most robust protection needs. All of the DEX Fit Gold Box offers are waiting for you right here.

Hit up our hands-on review of these Bosch laser measures, then dig into our tool guide for some discounted ways to bolster your DIY kit. From SKILSAW’s 7.25-inch lightweight circular saw to Bosch’s 2.25HP router combo kit, there’s really no need to pay full price on what can be quite expensive tools for your workshop and DIY project needs. Just bookmark this guide and keep an eye out for what you’re after. This Amazon sale on Chemical guys car wash kits and gear from $5 is worth a look as well.

DEX FIT Work Glove features:

COMFORTABLE – Ergonomic snug fit to all fingers. Second-skin feel. LIGHTWEIGHT 15-gauge Nylon and Spandex perform with precision on delicate jobs. Professional MANUAL DEXTERITY

NON-SLIP EVEN IN LIGHT OIL & UNDERWATER – Prevent pipes from slipping and minimize hand fatigue. Excellent protection while working in various conditions. Essential for various kind of applications

FLEXIBLE & COOL – Breathable WATER-BASED rubber coating for all-day comfort. SMARTPHONE TOUCHSCREEN compatible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!