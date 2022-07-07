AOC’s all-new 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor sees first discount to $650 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the new AOC AGON PRO 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $649.99 shipped. Normally going for $750, this is the first discount we’ve seen for this monitor that launched back in April, marking a new all-time low price. This IPS monitor works with NVIDIA G-SYNC to ensure that every game feels smooth without any screen tearing that can occur with higher refresh rate gaming, plus it also meets the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification with 86% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for a dynamic color range and great contrast. You’ll even get an included screen shield that will prevent excess light from shining onto the monitor which could cause glare and reduce immersion. Check out our launch coverage to learn more about this new AOC AGON PRO gaming monitor.

While the included monitor stand is nice, given its ergonomic adjustments and even light projection to accent your desk, you may want to run with a more minimal setup or have limited desktop space. In that case, be sure to check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount for $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. This mount uses an adjustable gas spring arm to support the weight of the monitor, which can be up to 32-inches in size or 17.6 pounds in weight, so adjustments are made with little effort on your end. You will have two options for mounting this arm to your desk, either the c-clamp or the grommet clamp with the latter requiring a hole through your desk to work. You’ll also be able to cable manage power cords and other cables through the mount to keep them off your desk.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been waiting for PC hardware prices to drop to build or upgrade your computer, now is the time to do so with CPUs from Intel and AMD seeing new lows from $155 and NVIDIA graphics cards returning to near MSRP pricing, like this ZOTAC RTX 3070 for $600.

AOC AGON PRO 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The all-new fourth generation AGON AG254FG is our Red Dot design award winning model for everyone who seeks cutting edge performance and flawless immersion. It comes with High Dynamic Range 400 (HDR), NVIDIA G-SYNC, 360Hz refresh rate and customizable front and back RGB Light FX.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!