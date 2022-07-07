ZOTAC’s RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC GPU upgrades your setup at new low of $600

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsZOTAC
New low $600

Amazon is offering the ZOTAC RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC 8GB GPU for $599.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $680 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the RTX 3070 isn’t NVIDIA’s top-tier graphics card, is still packs a punch for its price range. While not quite down to MSRP yet, seeing a board partner card that’s factory overclocked with increased performance at this price is still notable. You’ll find that it features full ray tracing support, has third generation Tensor cores, and even leverages HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a for up to 8K or 4K144Hz gaming. Take a deeper dive into what the RTX 3070 has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the WD_BLACK SN770 500GB NVMe SSD and give your computer another upgrade. The drive features speeds of up to 4GB/s and the extra 500GB of storage is perfect for keeping additional games offlined or even stowing recordings before you upload them. At $60, it’s also quite budget-friendly too, making now a great time to expand your PC’s storage setup.

Further upgrade your setup with the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU that’s on sale today for $175. It’s my processor of choice when it comes to gaming and I’ve been using it nearly two years without a problem. However, if it’s more power that you’re after, ZOTAC’s RTX 3080 Ti is on sale for $1,200 right now, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked as well.

ZOTAC RTX 3070 features:

Get Amplified with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6 memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC LHR gives rise to amplified gaming with high graphics fidelity. Features: – 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores – 3rd Gen Tensor Cores – White LED Logo Lighting – IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling – FREEZE Fan Stop – Active Fan Control – Metal Backplate – FireStorm Utility – VR Ready – LHR 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
ZOTAC

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with ...
Less than $2.50 each scores you two Wi-Fi and Alexa-ena...
Work on small DIY projects with Dremel’s 2-speed ...
Cocoon’s popular GRID-IT! accessory organizer fal...
Skullcandy Evo wireless earbuds with built-in Tile trac...
Bowflex’s originally $1,300 connected C7 Exercise...
Godox launching retro-inspired camera flash with one di...
Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Pixel Heroes, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments