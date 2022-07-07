ZOTAC’s RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC GPU upgrades your setup at new low of $600

Amazon is offering the ZOTAC RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC 8GB GPU for $599.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $680 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the RTX 3070 isn’t NVIDIA’s top-tier graphics card, is still packs a punch for its price range. While not quite down to MSRP yet, seeing a board partner card that’s factory overclocked with increased performance at this price is still notable. You’ll find that it features full ray tracing support, has third generation Tensor cores, and even leverages HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a for up to 8K or 4K144Hz gaming. Take a deeper dive into what the RTX 3070 has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the WD_BLACK SN770 500GB NVMe SSD and give your computer another upgrade. The drive features speeds of up to 4GB/s and the extra 500GB of storage is perfect for keeping additional games offlined or even stowing recordings before you upload them. At $60, it’s also quite budget-friendly too, making now a great time to expand your PC’s storage setup.

Further upgrade your setup with the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU that’s on sale today for $175. It’s my processor of choice when it comes to gaming and I’ve been using it nearly two years without a problem. However, if it’s more power that you’re after, ZOTAC’s RTX 3080 Ti is on sale for $1,200 right now, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked as well.

ZOTAC RTX 3070 features:

Get Amplified with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6 memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC LHR gives rise to amplified gaming with high graphics fidelity. Features: – 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores – 3rd Gen Tensor Cores – White LED Logo Lighting – IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling – FREEZE Fan Stop – Active Fan Control – Metal Backplate – FireStorm Utility – VR Ready – LHR 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).

