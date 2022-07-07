AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor reaches new low at $175, more CPU deals from $155

As the availability of computer hardware has improved, so too have prices, and now Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core 12-thread processor for $174.99 shipped. Launching at $299 and more regularly sitting between $200 and $260 over the past few months, today’s discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this processor ahead of the launch of AMD’s 7000 series CPUs set to debut this fall. Looking to build a solid gaming rig? The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a great option with its 6-cores and 12-threads paired with a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz with stock settings, as this CPU does support overclocking if you have enough cooling and a motherboard that supports it. You’ll also find PCIe 4.0 support for both your M.2 NVMe storage and graphics cards for maximum throughput. Check out our hands-on review to learn why we say “entry-level no longer means low performance.” Also, head below for additional CPU deals from team red and team blue.

More CPU deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on both Intel and AMD CPUs, be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Continue down the path of upgrading or building out your gaming setup with MSI’s Optix 32-inch curved 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor for $270, a new low price. Complete with RGB backlighting, you will be able to take advantage of AND FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing while gaming at these high refresh rates.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor features:

AMD’s fastest 6 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 12 processing threads

Can deliver elite 100 plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

4.6 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

Bundled with the quiet, capable AMD Wraith Stealth cooler. System Memory Type: DDR4

