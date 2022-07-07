Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Mars Power Industries, Tower of Fortune 2, Crystal Cove, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Dive into the new Nomad sitewide Apple accessory sale and this deal on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros, but for now we are focused on the software offers. Today’s discounted app collection features titles like Mars Power Industries, Tower of Fortune 2, Castle of White Night, Crystal Cove, FastClip 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Crystal Cove: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FastClip 3 – Snippets Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera+: Pro Camera & Editor: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This Is the Police 2: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Net Status – Server Monitor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nice Trace – Traceroute: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Duplicate File Doctor: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $5 (Reg. $8)

More on Mars Power Industries:

Mysterious puzzle inspired by 2001:Space Odyssey. Manage resources, solve challenging puzzles and uncover what lies beneath the surface! Year after year, strange happenings plague our tiny colony, darkness devours Mars. Your job as an Electrician? Bring light where darkness reigns! Every puzzle takes just 5 moves to win so relax and feel the comfortable emptiness as you uncover a hidden story told without words about an abandoned colony…

