Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $50, PSN July sale up to 70% off, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering the new Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $55 at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since the brief pre-order deals and early free trial went live ahead of release. As you might know from our previous coverage of the game, this is the latest Mushroom Kingdom sports title featuring Nintendo’s version of soccer known as Strike. It takes the usual European football formula to new heights with a “no rules” approach. You’ll find the usual dribbling, passing, and shooting here, like any soccer experience, just with no fouls, electric fences, Mario-style power-ups, and all of your favorites from Nintendo’s stable of beloved characters. Get a closer look at what to expect right here. Head below for more including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the PSN July digital game sale, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Resident Evil 3, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Switch Online members: Mario + Rabbids now FREE
***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
- PSN July digital game sale up to 70% off
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Resident Evil 6 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Borderlands 3 $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Rising $10 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
