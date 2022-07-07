Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $50, PSN July sale up to 70% off, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering the new Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $55 at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since the brief pre-order deals and early free trial went live ahead of release. As you might know from our previous coverage of the game, this is the latest Mushroom Kingdom sports title featuring Nintendo’s version of soccer known as Strike. It takes the usual European football formula to new heights with a “no rules” approach. You’ll find the usual dribbling, passing, and shooting here, like any soccer experience, just with no fouls, electric fences, Mario-style power-ups, and all of your favorites from Nintendo’s stable of beloved characters. Get a closer look at what to expect right here. Head below for more including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the PSN July digital game sale, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Resident Evil 3, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

*** Switch Online members: Mario + Rabbids now FREE

***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!