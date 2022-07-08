Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Finding, Abi Robot’s Tale, Jotalicious, and more

It is now time for Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. Just be sure to check out the price drops we are now tracking on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro at up to $125 off the going rate, this one-day Magic Trackpad 2 offer, and everything else in our Apple deal hub. Today’s app discount collection is headlined by titles like Finding, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Jotalicious, Emergent Fates, You are Hope, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orbital Invaders:Space shooter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Abi: A Robot’s Tale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Coins – Personal account book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jotalicious: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Overrun – Zombie Base Defense: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Emergent Fates: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avolteha: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Blue Golden Hour: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DigiStix 2 AUv3 Plugin: $9 (Reg. $11)

Mac: 24 Hour Wallpaper: $10 (Reg. $13)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Crystal Cove: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FastClip 3 – Snippets Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera+: Pro Camera & Editor: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This Is the Police 2: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Net Status – Server Monitor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nice Trace – Traceroute: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Duplicate File Doctor: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Finding:

Welcome to Finding Yourself, the classical gameplay but fun. Finding Yourself has easy rule so it suitable for all ages! Above this, we made some innovation, which made Finding Yourself become more fun. Finding Yourself tells us a story about a kid finds a flower. In his journey, he will experience many things and through many places. Of course, he can also enjoy the scenery along the way, the beautiful scenery! In Finding Yourself, when you complete a level, you will get a very cool picture that you can use it as your phone’s wallpaper. Come on! Collect all cool pictures!

