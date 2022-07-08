Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $29, Skull and Bones + $10 credit, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village from $29 shipped on PS4, PS5, and Xbox. Also on sale for $30 via PSN. Regularly up to $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find on the latest main line RE title. Resident Evil Village is the eighth major installment in the series with “photorealistic graphics,” first-person action, and more as players assume the role of Ethan Winters uncovering the mysteries of the titular village and the terrifying characters that inhabit it. “More than just a mysterious backdrop for the Horrifying events that unfold in the game, The village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover.” Back at the beginning of June, Sony unveiled a new PS VR edition on the way for its upcoming virtual reality headset as well as the exciting news of the beloved Resident Evil 4 getting the remake treatment. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including The Disney Afternoon Collection, Skull and Bones pre-order with a $10 credit, Among Us, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Switch Online members: Mario + Rabbids now FREE
***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- WB Xbox digital game sale from $10
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Skull and Bones LE pre-order + $10 Best Buy GC $70
- PSN July digital game sale up to 70% off
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Resident Evil 6 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Borderlands 3 $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Rising $10 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!