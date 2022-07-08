HORI’s Neckset delivers personal 3D gaming audio at new Amazon low of $41 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the HORI 3D Surround Gaming PlayStation Neckset for $41.20 shipped. Regularly $100 and fetching as much a number of times this year at Amazon, the price has dropped several times in 2022 but today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. The Xbox edition is still up at $75. Delivering an around-the-neck audio solution for gamers, HORI says it brings immersive virtual 3D surround sound to your setup with two distinct modes: Bass Boost and FPS “to heighten even the faintest of noises.” Compatible with PS4, PS5, and Windows 10, it connects directly to your controller (or PC) via an included audio cable and also provides onboard mics for in-game chat “with a clear voice and echo cancellation” tech. More details in our launch coverage and down below.

For something even more universal that will work with just about any gaming system check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset. This one comes from one of the best brands in the space alongside a bauxite aluminum build, 7.1 virtual surround sound, gel-infused cushions, and a retractable mic for $40 shipped.

Alongside this deal on HyperX’s CloudX Chat Headset for Xbox at a new low price of $15, you’ll also want to dive into our hands-on review of Sony’s new Inzone H9 and H3 headsets. These new Sony peripherals are designed to sit nicely alongside your PlayStation 5 setup, but are also fully compatible with your PC battlestation. You can get a closer look and the pricing details right here and then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming PlayStation Neckset features:

Equipped with immersive virtual 3D Surround sound and two gaming sound modes

Wearable Neckset audio and voice chat solution

Connects directly to PS5 Controller with included audio cable

Compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, & Windows 10

