HORI’s Neckset delivers personal 3D gaming audio at new Amazon low of $41 (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $100 $41

Amazon is now offering the HORI 3D Surround Gaming PlayStation Neckset for $41.20 shipped. Regularly $100 and fetching as much a number of times this year at Amazon, the price has dropped several times in 2022 but today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. The Xbox edition is still up at $75. Delivering an around-the-neck audio solution for gamers, HORI says it brings immersive virtual 3D surround sound to your setup with two distinct modes: Bass Boost and FPS “to heighten even the faintest of noises.” Compatible with PS4, PS5, and Windows 10, it connects directly to your controller (or PC) via an included audio cable and also provides onboard mics for in-game chat “with a clear voice and echo cancellation” tech. More details in our launch coverage and down below. 

For something even more universal that will work with just about any gaming system check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset. This one comes from one of the best brands in the space alongside a bauxite aluminum build, 7.1 virtual surround sound, gel-infused cushions, and a retractable mic for $40 shipped

Alongside this deal on HyperX’s CloudX Chat Headset for Xbox at a new low price of $15, you’ll also want to dive into our hands-on review of Sony’s new Inzone H9 and H3 headsets. These new Sony peripherals are designed to sit nicely alongside your PlayStation 5 setup, but are also fully compatible with your PC battlestation. You can get a closer look and the pricing details right here and then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more. 

HORI 3D Surround Gaming PlayStation Neckset features:

  • Equipped with immersive virtual 3D Surround sound and two gaming sound modes
  • Wearable Neckset audio and voice chat solution
  • Connects directly to PS5 Controller with included audio cable
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, & Windows 10

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headse...
Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with ...
ECOFLOW 720Wh power station with FREE solar panel at $4...
Clean with steam instead of chemicals with today’...
HHIP’s precision parallel set helps you precisely...
Early Prime Day deals on LEVOIT’s best-selling ai...
Microsoft’s 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7+ comes with Wind...
Wyze Scale S with Apple Health integration falls to new...
Load more...
Show More Comments