Talk with teammates using HyperX’s CloudX Chat Headset for Xbox at new low price of $15

Want to talk with teammates while gaming on Xbox but don’t want to break the bank? Well, now you can with Amazon offering the HyperX CloudX Chat Headset for $14.99 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally going for $30, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset. Officially licensed by Xbox, this headset plugs directly into your controller and will work with Xbox One and Series X|S. This single earcup design is pretty typical in low-end models with a no-nonsense approach that provides you with everything you’ll need to get talking. The 40mm driver will make sure you can hear your teammates clearly while also being aware of your surroundings in-game with the microphone rejecting background noise to pick you up. This is all rounded out with the in-line audio controls for volume and microphone muting. Head below for more

When it comes to gaming headsets, $15 is on the lower end and you are unlikely to find other options for cheaper with even the official Xbox One Chat Headset running you $25 nowadays. One option at this price point is the Turtle Beach Recon Chat Headset at the same $15 price point. While the HyperX headset above will likely work with other platforms given it uses the standard 3.5mm audio jack, you can rest assured this Turtle Beach headset will with explicit support for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch, and mobile. It too uses the single earcup design with an adjustable boom microphone that can be muted with the in-line controls. It’s even glasses-friendly with a notch cut out of the ear cushion so they’re not pressed against the side of your head uncomfortably.

If you’re a PlayStation gamer, then be sure to check out this deal on a 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription at $40 with free digital delivery. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked in several months and is the best deal since Sony overhauled the service. You can learn more about PlayStation Plus by checking out our announcement coverage.

HyperX CloudX Chat Headset features:

The Officially Xbox Licensed HyperX CloudX Chat Headset is built with a 40mm driver for clear voice chat communication. It has a flexible noise-cancellation mic, pop filter, and in-line audio controls to easily adjust volume and mute the mic. The single ear cup allows you to hear game audio from your TV or home entertainment system as you chat in-game with your squad or party chat with friends. Featuring a lightweight, reversible design, the chat headset can be worn comfortably on either ear.

