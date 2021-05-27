Joining a growing number of new cases and covers from Nomad, Elevation Lab, Belkin, and more, today we are taking a look at the new WaterField AirTag luggage tag and leather keychain. WaterField — a boutique Apple gear and leather bag accessory maker based in San Francisco — has been featured here many times for its handcrafted gear, wallets, and more, but it’s now time to dive into its latest offerings for Apple’s new item trackers. Head below for a closer look at the new WaterField AirTag luggage tag and leather keychain.

WaterField Leather AirTag Keychain

First up, let’s take a look at the WaterField Leather AirTag Keychain. Crafted from two pieces of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, it forms a petal-shaped enclosure for your new AirTag with a matte black metal screw stud fastener to keeps things secure. While perforations in the front of the case allow for the AirTag speaker to remain audible, WaterField says its mostly enclosed design will deter potential thieves in a functionally elegant fashion as well. Customers also have a choice of a carabiner add-on or a 1.5mm stainless-steel cable with a barrel closure so you can easily attach it to your bag, purse, or belt hook.

Available in four leather color options, it is available now at $25 with a June 11 ship date.

Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag

Next up is the new Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag. This one is also made of a dual layer full-grain leather with a design “to withstand the rough and tumble of airline luggage handlers.” A 1.5 mm stainless steel wire with a similar barrel closure threads through a metal grommet to attach to your bags while the AirTag rests “in a custom-fit pocket” with a perforated leather to, once again, allow audio to come through. You’ll also find a clear ID/business card window with a leather flap covering and a matte black metal screw stud to hold it shut.

The new Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag is available now starting from $49 with a June 11 shipping date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, not many surprises from WaterField here; high-quality vegetable-tanned leather, steel accoutrements, and a classic, handmade design. The perforations aren’t quite as elegant looking to me as they seem to be to Waterfield, but I can certainly appreciate the idea of making the AIrTag more discreet when out in public, as much as it’s hard to believe that anything even mildly resembling an AirTag won’t be a target for thieves anyway.

