FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WaterField’s new leather AirTag Luggage Tag and Keychain with steel barrel closures

-
NewsWaterField

Joining a growing number of new cases and covers from Nomad, Elevation Lab, Belkin, and more, today we are taking a look at the new WaterField AirTag luggage tag and leather keychain. WaterField — a boutique Apple gear and leather bag accessory maker based in San Francisco —  has been featured here many times for its handcrafted gear, wallets, and more, but it’s now time to dive into its latest offerings for Apple’s new item trackers. Head below for a closer look at the new WaterField AirTag luggage tag and leather keychain. 

WaterField Leather AirTag Keychain

First up, let’s take a look at the WaterField Leather AirTag Keychain. Crafted from two pieces of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, it forms a petal-shaped enclosure for your new AirTag with a matte black metal screw stud fastener to keeps things secure. While perforations in the front of the case allow for the AirTag speaker to remain audible, WaterField says its mostly enclosed design will deter potential thieves in a functionally elegant fashion as well. Customers also have a choice of a carabiner add-on or a 1.5mm stainless-steel cable with a barrel closure so you can easily attach it to your bag, purse, or belt hook. 

Available in four leather color options, it is available now at $25 with a June 11 ship date. 

Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag

Next up is the new Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag. This one is also made of a dual layer full-grain leather with a design “to withstand the rough and tumble of airline luggage handlers.” A 1.5 mm stainless steel wire with a similar barrel closure threads through a metal grommet to attach to your bags while the AirTag rests “in a custom-fit pocket” with a perforated leather to, once again, allow audio to come through. You’ll also find a clear ID/business card window with a leather flap covering and a matte black metal screw stud to hold it shut. 

The new Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag is available now starting from $49 with a June 11 shipping date. 

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, not many surprises from WaterField here; high-quality vegetable-tanned leather, steel accoutrements, and a classic, handmade design. The perforations aren’t quite as elegant looking to me as they seem to be to Waterfield, but I can certainly appreciate the idea of making the AIrTag more discreet when out in public, as much as it’s hard to believe that anything even mildly resembling an AirTag won’t be a target for thieves anyway. 

Check out some of the other new AirTag gear we have uncovered below as well as our growing roundup of the best cases, keychains, tags, and loops for Apple’s new item trackers. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

WaterField

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Go claim Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Sto...
Tune in for today’s Horizon Forbidden West gamepl...
SteelSeries Prime Line Review: Pro-grade peripherals fo...
All-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD offers 3.6GB/s trans...
Anker showcases upcoming MagSafe power bank alongside n...
Complete your spring cleaning with Amazon’s organ...
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends...
Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers have mic i...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Pad & Quill debuts new American leather AirTags keychain case at $21, or 4-pack for $68 (15% off)

From $21 Learn More

Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More

Elevation Lab TagVault: The ‘first’ waterproof AirTag case with 360-degree protection for $13

From $13 Learn More

Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag

Learn More
20% off

FollowPaw’s cork leather AirTag dog collar and leashes now up to 20% off

From $48 Learn More

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Learn More
Reg. $20

Caseology’s new Vault AirTags Carabiner Case is here, and now on sale for just $14

$14 Learn More
41% off

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $5.50 Learn More