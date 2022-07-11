Here’s another limited-time chance to score 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Switch/PC controller at $28

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for $28 shipped in both the grey and G Classic colorways. Regularly $35, this model only really ever goes on sale during Amazon Lightning offers so now’s your chance to score a deal. That means you only have another 5+ hours to land one at the discounted rate or until it sells out. Now 20% off, this Pro 2 is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi machines, delivering a pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, the ever-important four face button array, back paddles, and a set of shoulder triggers. But this one works alongside the 8Bitdo Ultimate customization software so you can also re-map the buttons, modify the vibration, and adjust the trigger sensitivity, among other things, to your heart’s content. More details below.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

