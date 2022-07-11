Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller hits $40 all-time low for Prime Day (Reg. $70)

Update: As part of its Amazon Luna Prime Day deals, Amazon is now bundling its Luna Cloud game controller with its phone clip at $52.98 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $83 together at full price, this is a new all-time low and notable way to bolster your on-the-go cloud gaming rig. Just remember, you can score the controller on its own for $40 below.

The Amazon Luna Prime Day deals have arrived. Today Amazon is offering Prime members its Luna Cloud Game Controller for $39.99 shipped (this price is scheduled to go live now, and will be shortly if it isn’t already). The regularly $70 gamepad is now 43% or $30 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. This year’s Prime Day offer is $20 under the previous 2022 low making now a notable opportunity to score one. While the Luna controller is designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service “where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own,” it also works with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices over Bluetooth. Powered up over USB-C, it features low-friction thumbsticks, four face buttons, a 4-way directional pad and a “comfortable” textured grip. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Amazon Luna Prime Day deals

A great add-on to scoop up alongside the Luna Prime Day deals with some of your savings today is the Made For Amazon Luna Controller Phone Clip. This is a great way to attach your smartphone to Luna, delivering a more convenient and ergonomic mobile gaming setup. It is compatible with devices that “fit within an adjustable width of 2.26 inches to 3.74 inches.”

Stay locked to 9to5Toys from now through July 13, 2022 for all of the big-time summer Prime Day deals. While the actual massive 2-day sale event doesn’t start until tonight, we will be seeing some solid price drops starting to go live throughout the day, much like the all-time low on the Luna controller above. Alongside the Luna Prime Day deals, everything else can be found in our constantly updated deal hub right here.

We are already tracking the official price drops on just about all of the Echo smart speakers and displays as well Fire TV streaming gear and 4K TVs with even more on the way this evening.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!