COSORI’s smart voice control air fry oven hits new low at $127.50 (Reg. $170), more from $87

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart 11-in-1 Air Fry Countertop Convection Oven for $127.49 shipped. Regularly $!70, this is 25% or $42.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This Wi-Fi enabled model delivers smartphone control so you can adjust settings, access voice control, and more remotely alongside 11 cooking modes: broiler, toast, bagel, air fry, bake, roast, pizza, cookies, fermentation, dehydrate, and a warm function. From there, you’ll find a 2-speed convection fan and a series of included accessories like the wire rack, crumb tray, food tray, and fry basket. Head below for more all-in-one air fryer oven deals. 

More air fryer oven deals:

Dive into the rest of the Instant Pot offers that are now live right here as well as this morning’s SodaStream discount event. Then head over to Amazon’s latest Ninja sale for deals starting from $70 on everything from all-in-one cookers to some of its latest blenders, air fryers, and more. Everything else can be found in our home goods and Prime Day 2022 deal hubs

COSORI Smart 11-in-1 Air Fry Oven features:

  • 11 COOKING FUNCTIONS: Comes with 10 convenient cooking presets: Broiler, Toast, Bagel, Airfry, Bake, Roast, Pizza, Cookies, Fermentation, Dehydrate, and a Warm function, Delicious culinary adventures are at your fingertips.
  • SMART CAPABILITIES: Revolutionize your home cooking with smart functions through the free VeSync app. Adjust settings, use remote monitoring, and access voice control, all from your smartphone
  • QUICK, EVEN, COOKING: Equipped with 4 heating elements and a 2-speed convection fan, the oven cooks your food quickly and evenly, so you can enjoy your food without the wait

