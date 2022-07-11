Amazon SodaStream deals go live with retro-style Art model at new $84.50 low (Up to 30% off)

Amazon has now launched a notable SodaStream sparkling water maker sale headlined by the retro-style Art model from $84.59 shipped. Now sitting at a new all-time low in several colorways, this is up to 30% or $35.50 off the going rate and the best we can find. The Art model is one of the most attractive designs in the SodaStream lineup, if you ask me, delivering a sort of vintage-style pull handle reminiscent of those old-world diners. It ships with a 60L Co2 cylinder to get you started on day one as well as the 1L dishwasher-safe bottle that will bring fresh home made sparkling water to your fridge and gatherings all year round with manual operation that doesn’t even require batteries. With the “push of the lever, turn flat water into fresh sparkling water and customize it to your liking.” More deals and details below.

While you will find more SodaStream deals live right now on this landing page, today’s featured offer is essentially the best price you’ll find on any model at the moment, including the much more basic looking options. But you might want to consider landing some flavor drops to customize your sparkling water creations. The Bubly flavors are a popular option that start from around $12 for the 3-packs and you’ll find several different options from blackberry and lime to cherry and more waiting for you right here.

Alongside this rare deal on the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, you’ll find even more kitchen price drops waiting in our home goods deal hub. Some of the best of which are listed for you below:

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

