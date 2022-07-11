Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Speaker returns to 2022 low at $150 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $220 like it typically fetches at Best Buy, this is $70 off the going rate, $50 under the most recent listing on Amazon, and only the second time we have seen it down this low in 2022 there. This model delivers over 20 hours of wireless playback with a 20 minute fast charge providing 6 hours of additional operation as well. The Stockwell II features stereophonic audio – a “unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall” – alongside the vintage guitar amp-inspired treatment with a steel grille, an IPX4 rating for water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming from your smart gear, and a series of top-panel controls for dialing in bass, treble, and volume levels. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

If you’re not interested in the classic Marshall-style design above, dive into today’s Amazon JBL Bluetooth speaker sale. With models starting from $30 sitting alongside the brand’s more powerful drivers, you’ll find a few different options to choose from that are now marked down ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Speaking of which, you can already land the Prime Day pricing on the Amazon smart Echo speaker and display lineup as well a host of its other smart home gear starting from just $13 shipped. Easily the biggest Echo sale of the year, Amazon is serving up deep price drops to upgrade your Alexa smart home as part of its massive 48-hour shopping sale well ahead of this evening’s official kick-off. Find all of those and more in our Prime Day 2022 deal hub.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you

Utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker

Silicone exterior and steel metal grille, making it supremely rugged and durable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!