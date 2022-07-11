Samsung’s security cam-ready PRO 256GB microSD hits new low at $40, more from $11

Now joining the latest Samsung memory sale, Amazon is offering its latest model PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $39.99 shipped. This one launched back in May at $55, is now 27% off, and sitting at the lowest price we have tracked yet. The 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models are also still carrying Amazon all-time low prices from $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model is designed for your always-on video applications, like the security cameras you have around your property, and are rated for up to 140,000 hours of reliable recording, according to Samsung. You’ll also find the brand’s 6-proof protection against water, extreme weather, X-rays, magnets, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something that prioritizes speed for your Android handset and things of that nature as opposed to security camera applications and the like, consider the Samsung EVO Select model. The 256GB variant is selling for $27 shipped right now, delivering a popular, faster option with modern specs for less.

Alongside early Prime Day pricing on its 2022 The Frame 4K TVs, the latest Amazon Samsung memory sale is worth a look. It features a new all-time low on the brand’s T7 Touch portable SSD as well as even more discounted microSD options starting from $16 shipped right now. Everything is detailed for you in our previous and ongoing coverage right here. Just be sure to also check out the new Amazon all-time low now live on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s1TB Portable SSD as well.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD features:

EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on

BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB*, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years)**; Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years***, you can rest assured that your data endures

RECORD & PLAY IN FHD/4K: The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s****; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!