Microsoft Surface Earbuds return to all-time low ahead of Prime Day at $100 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down 50% from its normal $200 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times in the past. These earbuds have an “ultra-comfortable design” as well as “intuitive controls.” You’ll be able to listen to music, take calls, access your favorite smart assistant, and even go up to 24 hours of use before it’s time to charge again. You’ll find that Surface Earbuds connect directly to your Android smartphone, Surface PC, or really any other device. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

You could instead pick up the TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds for $24 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it doesn’t come with the Microsoft namesake or integrations, but at more than 75% below today’s lead deal, it’s still a great option regardless. There’s also no active noise cancellation either, so do keep that in mind.

Be sure to check out the JBL In-Ear and Over-Ear headphone deals that we found earlier today starting as low as $30. These Prime Day discounts mark some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked and allows you to easily pick up some quality headphones at budget prices. After that, check out our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways you can save this year.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds features:

Stay on top of your day with Surface Earbuds. Featuring ultra-comfortable design, intuitive controls, access to innovative Microsoft 365 experiences and immersive sound for music and calls, plus all-day battery, you’ll never miss a beat. Find your perfect size with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips for an ultra-comfortable and stable fit you can wear all-day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!