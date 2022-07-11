Synology Prime Day discounts go live with 4-bay DS920+ at $440 (Save $110), more from $240

B&H currently offers the Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS for $439.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $550 going rate that you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $110 discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen this year, and is matching the all-time low last set on Black Friday. As one of Synology’s more recent NAS, its DS920+ delivers four hard drive bays and support for 64TB of raw storage as well as two M.2 drive slots for SSD caching. Everything is powered by a 2GHz processor that yields support for 4K transcoding and the 4GB of included RAM can be upgraded, as well. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots and an eSATA connector for bringing in one of Synology’s expansion units down the line.

Another notable Prime Day NAS discount has marked down Synology’s lower-end yet still popular DS220+ 2-Bay offering at $239.99 via B&H. Normally fetching $300, this is one of the first discounts of the year and a new 2022 low. Delivering a 2-bay design, one of Synology’s latest NAS is perfect for everything from light Time Machine backups to handling Plex media server tasks and more. Around back, there’s two Gigabit Ethernet slots alongside a pair of USB 3.0 ports. We’ve found it to be a compelling option time and time again, and you can get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

While we’re expecting deep storage discounts to roll out across internal hard drives perfect for either NAS above in the next hour, there are some discounts live now worth a look. Notably, Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low following a price cut down to $130.

Synology DS920+ 4-Bay NAS features:

Built with a quad-core processor and an AES-NI hardware encryption engine the DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosurefrom Synology is a compact NAS designed to streamline your data and multimedia management and productivity. Two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance, while a scalable storage design lets you start small and expand the overall storage capacity as your data grows with Synology’s DX517 expansion unit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!