Catch em’ all with HORI’s Pokémon Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $40 (New all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Pokémon Legends: Arceus model at $39.99 shipped. This one was released just ahead of the game back in early January at $60 alongside the matching Adventure Pack and Vault Case with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer on the Pokémon Legends: Arceus model is now undercutting the usually more affordable Translucent Black and Volcanic Red variants as well. A notable collector’s item for pocket monster fans, it is designed to deliver a notable full-size controller experience while enjoying the Switch in handheld mode. Alongside the Pokémon theme, it features analog sticks, a D-pad, assignable rear triggers, turbo functionality, and more. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look and more details on the entire lineup of HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus gear as well as our hands-on review of the game itself. Then hit the jump for additional info.

If you don’t need the all-in one treatment HORI delivers above, consider the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch. They will transform your existing Joy-Con into a more traditional form-factor for $10 to get a better grip without spending far more on a new controller.

For folks looking to upgrade an Apple Arcade experience and the like, a rare deal is now live on the Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller, not mention this ongoing ofer we are tracking on the Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console.

HORI Split Pad Pro features:

Become a true Pokemon trainer legend with the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Pokemon Legends: Arceus)! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more. Perfect for RPGS, adventure titles and many other genres.

