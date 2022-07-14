Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Raceway with die-cast cars hits Amazon all-time low at $82

Amazon is now offering the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway for $82 shipped. Regularly $150 it more typically sells for $119 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. A notable option for Mushroom Kingdom collectors or to enjoy with the kids around the house, it delivers a giant 8-feet of track (and about 2-feet high) inspired by the Rainbow Road tracks featured in Mario Kart over the years. It can be re-configured in two different layouts with an electronic start, a finish gate that displays the winner, and parking spaces in the support pillars to store the included die-cast karts. It comes with Mario and King Boo racers in the box but can support as many as five karts at a time. More details below and over in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking to score more of those Nintendo Hot Wheels die-cast karts, you can add to your collection starting from $11 Prime shipped on Amazon including everyone from Baby Luigi and Rosalina to Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, Bowser, Diddy Kong, and much more in both single or 4-packs.

Speaking of Nintendo toys and collectibles, be sure to feast your eyes on the new 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser. This one was unveiled at the beginning of the month with a fall launch date to add to your brick-built Nintendo setup. Plus, you’ll find more of the latest from the world of LEGO in our dedicated hub right here, just be sure to also scope out the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console and Pro controller that are set to launch in August as well.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway features:

Experience the iconic Mario Kart Rainbow Road course in the real world with the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway track set!

The rainbow-colored course reaches 8 feet long and 24 inches high for maximum thrills and has lights and sounds for a big impression!

Two different layouts -straight or curved -create different races, controlled with an electronic start and a finish gate that displays the winner!

The track set features a spinning Block Item Box randomizer with pop-up features, 3D sculpted figures and decorations that add to the thrills!

Check out the parking spaces located in the support pillars of the playset for easy storage!

