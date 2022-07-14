LEGO’s new 1,450-piece Creator Expert retro Camaro Z28 rolls out on August 1

Back in May, 9to5Toys offered a first report on what to expect from the latest LEGO Creator Expert vehicle, and this week we’ve gotten a first official look. Stacking up to over 1,450 pieces, the upcoming Camaro Z28 packs all of the retro stylings you’d expect from a 1969 car with interchangeable racing stripes and more.

LEGO Camaro Z28 joins the Creator Expert lineup

Arriving with 1,458 pieces, the new LEGO Camaro Z28 brings one of the most iconic Chevy cars to date into brick-built form. Based around the version from 1969, the Creator Expert car packs all of the vintage and stylish design cues you’d expect.

On top of having opening doors and working steering, among other play features, the car can actually adjust its convertible design to have the top up or down. That’s just one of the more eye-catching features that highlight the build, but tiny details like fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror really elevate the model.

Alongside the stock look of the Camaro Z28, the LEGO Group is also including extra bricks to customize the car to your liking. One of the more iconic aspects of the Chevrolet ride is its signature racing stripe, and that has carried over to the Creator Expert version thanks to one of three different colors you can pick. There’s enough extra bricks to change the gray one to either white or red, depending on the look you’re going for up on display.

Launching on August 1

Joining the LEGO lineup with the rest of the summer sets on August 1, the new Chevrolet Camaro Z28 will stack up to $169.99. That’s a bit more expensive than previous additions to the Creator Expert lineup, especially considering we previously reported on a $149.99 price tag. Though with the price hikes facing sets this fall, the adjustment is in line with other cost increases

