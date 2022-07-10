Expected LEGO price increases coming to Star Wars, Marvel, and other sets this fall

Earlier this year we reported that the LEGO Group would be planning to raise the prices of sets, and today we’re getting a first look at exactly what this will look like. Up until now, there has been a lot of debate as to how the “up to 25% increase” would stack up, and now thanks to Barnes & Noble, the expected pricing of several existing sets has been all but confirmed. Find a list of the expected LEGO price increases for existing Star Wars, Marvel, and other themes down below.

LEGO price increases list offers first look at updated costs

Some of the year’s most unfortunate LEGO news of the year landed back in June when 9to5Toys first reported that sets would begin increasing in price come the fall. The expected changes were said to begin rolling out from the official LEGO Shop website starting in August and through September, before carrying over to other retailers authorized to sell the building block sets.

Now thanks to Barnes & Noble we’re getting a look at what some of the increases prices for these sets will be. This is by no means an exhaustive list as of now, and it’s worth pointing out that the dust may settle with different direct from LEGO pricing come the fall when official LEGO Shop does update its pricing. But for the time being, this is a pretty good idea of what to expect from the LEGO price increases across the board.

None of the prices are live just yet, so if there is a kit below you haven’t purchased yet, now is the time. Some of them are even on sale ahead of time.

LEGO Star Wars price increases

Set Name New Price Original Price Percent increase UCS AT-AT $849.99 $799.99 6% UCS Republic Gunship $399.99 $349.99 14% R2-D2 $239.99 $199.99 20% AT-AT $169.99 $159.99 6% Millennium Falcon $169.99 $159.99 6% Dagobah Jedi Training $89.99 $79.99 12.5% The Child $89.99 $79.99 12.5% Darth Vader Helmet $79.99 $69.99 14% Death Star Trench Run $69.99 $59.99 17% Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet $69.99 $59.99 17% The Mandalorian Helmet $69.99 $59.99 17% Imperial TIE Fighter $44.99 $39.99 12% Dark Trooper Attack $34.99 $29.99 17%

Marvel

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Infinity Gauntlet $79.99 $69.99 14% The Goat Boat $59.99 $49.99 20% The Guardians’ Ship $159.99 $149.99 7% Venom $69.99 $59.99 17%

Ideals

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Home Alone $299.99 $249.99 20% Tree House $249.99 $199.99 25% Typewriter $249.99 $199.99 25% The Globe $229.99 $199.99 15% Medieval Blacksmith $179.99 $149.99 20% Fender Stratocaster $119.99 $99.99 20% Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone $79.99 $69.99 14%

Other creations

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Back to the Future Time Machine $199.99 $169.99 17% Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block $199.99 $169.99 17% Boutique Hotel $229.99 $199.99 15% Flower Bouquet $59.99 $49.99 20% Batmobile Tumbler $269.99 $229.99 17% The Friends Apartments $179.99 $149.99 20% Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu Stadium $399.99 $349.99 14% Friends Main Street Building $159.99 $149.99 7% Duplo Amusement Park $109.99 $99.99 10%

Minecraft

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase The Rabbit Ranch $34.99 $29.99 17% The Mushroom House $24.99 $19.99 25%

LEGO Technic price increases

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 $449.99 $379.99 18% BMW M 1000 RR $249.99 $229.99 9% Ferrari 488 GTE AF Course #51 $199.99 $169.99 18% App-Controlled Transformation Vehicle $149.99 $139.99 7% All-Terrain Vehicle $89.99 $79.99 12% Ducati Panigale V4 R $79.99 $69.99 14% John Deere 9620R 4WD Tractor $34.99 $29.99 17%

City

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Rocket Launch Center $159.99 $149.9 7% Lunar Research Base $129.99 $119.99 8%

Speed Champions

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro $44.99 $39.99 12.50% Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance $34.99 $29.99 17%

LEGO Disney price increases

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase The Ice Castle $219.99 $199.99 10% Ariel’s Underwater Palace $99.99 $89.99 11% Belle and the Beast’s Castle $89.99 $79.99 12.5% Rapunzel’s Tower $64.99 $59.99 8% Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland $44.99 $39.99 12.5% Zurg Battle $34.99 $29.99 17%

Jurassic World

Set name New Price Original Price Percent increase Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack $139.99 $129.99 7% T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout $99.99 $79.99 25% Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush $89.99 $79.99 12.5% Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture $34.99 $29.99 17%

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it’s not much of a surprise, most of the worse offenders in the LEGO price increases fall to the licensed themes. And amongst those, the larger kits tend to be the ones who get hit with the highest price hikes. Most of the UCS Star Wars sets listed above unfortunately are really taking a hit, making the already-expensive price tags even less affordable.

Though the bottom line for any of the sets above is that now is the time to buy. If you’ve been holding out on buying any of the sets, it’s worth locking in your purchase sooner than later. And certainly before August and the price increases. Plus with Prime Day right around the corner, the LEGO Group will be running a double VIP points promotion to try and compete with Amazon’s shopping event. That should give builders yet another push towards picking up any kits that might be on the wish list and at least scoring some extra cash back from the purchase.

