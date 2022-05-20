LEGO slated to launch new Creator Expert 1969 Camaro this summer

While LEGO builders were treated to a new 1,800-piece DeLorean from Back to the Future earlier in the year, the annual Creator Expert car is still on the way. Today we’re able to report on what’s in store for later this summer, with the upcoming LEGO Creator Expert Camaro Z/28 sticking to the same retro and classic car theme we’ve seen in the past. Head below for everything we know so far.

What to expect from the new Creator Expert LEGO Camaro Z/28

Amongst all of the other annual releases from the LEGO Group, one of the more popular ones gives fans of old school rides a chance to bring classic cars and the like to their collections. This year’s expansion to the sub theme is still a few months away, but today 9to5Toys can confirm just which hotrod will be rolling into the LEGO garage.

Entering as LEGO set number 10304, the upcoming addition to the Creator Expert lineup will be assembling the iconic Camaro Z/28 from 1969. This creation will be in the same scale as previous releases, and should be quite similar in scale to 2019’s classic Mustang. Everything will stack up to 1,456 pieces, which earns the LEGO 1069 Camaro a $149.99 price tag.

Design-wise, it vehicle will fit right into the rest of the Creator Expert classic car roster, but specifically will assemble a standard black Camaro Z/28. Similar to some previously-released builds in the lineup, there will be some customizations to be made during the assembly process. Enough spare bricks are included to change the color of the LEGO 1969 Camaro’s signature rally stipes. The base model will be gray, though both red or white styles can also be assembled, too.

What a LEGO Camaro could look like via Doug Vander Meulen on Flickr

Then for play features, there will be all of the usual inclusions for one of these brick-built vehicles. Expect to see some form of functioning steering, as well as opening doors and hoods to show off some of the interior details like the engine and more.

Speaking of, one of the main things we can confirm is that the set will include a dark red interior with some lighter accenting throughout. A removable roof is also included not just for better access to the inside of the LEGO Camaro, but to also show it off in your collection as a convertible.

LEGO 10304 Camaro launching this summer

As for the rest of the details, there’s still no word on the exact dimensions of the set or some of the other potential inclusions. We can only guess that the hood scoop will be built into the front with a removable external engine like the 1960s Mustang we’ve seen in the past.

Release date is also one of the big elements currently up in the air. Our best guess is that the LEGO 1969 Camaro will be launching sometime this summer. Last year we saw the Creator Expert Pickup Truck revealed right at the start of July, and it’s safe to expect much of the same this time around. So expect an actual release date in about the middle of the month.

Much like all of the other upcoming summer 2022 sets we’re still waiting to see, June should start revealing some additional information about the latest sets. Hopefully that also includes photos, though it shouldn’t be too much longer until we have an official look at the LEGO Camaro in any case.

9to5Toys’ Take

Much like the Technic and Speed Champions counterparts, the Creator Expert cars are some of the more beloved kits for older builders. While we’ll still have to wait a little bit longer for an actual look at the upcoming LEGO Creator Expert Camaro Z/28, there is plenty to be excited about in the meantime.

As much as I would have loved for the LEGO 10304 set to be decked out in the classic red external color scheme that immediately comes to mind for an old school Camaro, the black coat of paint should no doubt deliver a slick design, as well. It’ll definitely pair nicely with the contrasting interior. And so even if this isn’t a build that I plan to add to my collection, I’m quite excited to see what the LEGO Group has in store come later this summer.

