RiotPWR brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhone with new Lightning-equipped mobile controller

Today, RiotPWR is launching the latest addition to its controller lineup in collaboration with Microsoft. Designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming, the new RiotPWR iPhone Controller sports Lightning passthrough charging to complement a refreshed color scheme and more.

RiotPWR iPhone Xbox Controller steps up your game

RiotPWR is bringing a new mobile gaming controller into its lineup today with a new version designed specifically for Xbox xCloud Gaming. The new release starts with the usual traditional gamepad form-factor that we’ve seen from the brand. While other companies will look to turn your iPhone or smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like gaming machine, RiotPWR sticks with the ergonomics many gamers are already familiar with.

Though this time around there is some alternations to justify the new release. That’s where the Microsoft collaboration comes into play, with a refreshed button layout and visual cues to complement its Xbox xCloud Gaming support. From a design perspective, that Xbox flair is largely based around the green and white color scheme, though there’s also also an Xbox button right in the middle of the new RiotPWR controller. Those external changes aside, the new release will be guaranteed to work with Microsoft’s cloud game streaming service out of the box, too.

Then there are all of the usual features that make these RiotPWR controllers a popular option for iPhone owners looking for an improved gaming experience. For starters, there’s an integrated Lightning cable that plugs into your device to sidestep Bluetooth and the controller even needing its own battery. Everything is powered right from your device, which also helps offer low-latency performance.

And while there is no internal battery, prolonged gaming sessions are possible with the RiotPWR Xbox controller thanks to Lightning passthrough charging to your iPhone. Alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, there’s also a Lightning port for refueling the entire package mid-game. The rest of the gamepad is then completed with a familiar set of ABXY controls, dual joysticks, a D-pad, and back-facing trigger buttons. Not to mention a removable mount for holding your iPhone in place.

Available now for pre-order directly from RiotPWR, the brand’s new iPhone Xbox Controller is seeing a special launch discount. Now 10% off ahead of shipping on August 1, you can score the gamepad ahead of time at $63. That’s down from its $70 MSRP.

9to5Toys’ Take

As iPhone gaming becomes more popular thanks to services like Apple Arcade and its expanding library, as well as up and coming projects like Xbox Cloud Gaming, accessories like RiotPWR iPhone Xbox Controller only going to be more and more convenient. Even with higher-end competitors out there like the Backbone One, RiotPWR’s latest still stands as a notable option with its more ergonomic build and more affordable price tag.

