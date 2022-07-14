Stock up on Vega vegan protein powder and more at nearly 40% off with deals from $16.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSports-FitnessVega
40% off $16.50

Amazon has now launched a notable sale on the popular Vega protein powders and sport recovery formulas so you can stock up at a discount. One standout offer is the 1.2-pound container of chocolate Vega Protein and Greens at $16.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 on Amazon over the last several months, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a new 2022 low at nearly 40% off. This mixture combines 20 grams of protein per serving alongside a host of greenery (organic kale, organic alfalfa, broccoli, and spinach) and is my personal choice of protein powder for that very reason. The vegan mixture has no added sugar and only uses non-GMO ingredients. Head below for more details and additional Vega deals. 

The rest of the Amazon Vega deals start at just over $18 Prime shipped and include a series of larger containers, different flavors, and some of the brand’s all-in-on nutrional shake mixtures. You can browse through everything on sale right here

While we are talking about workouts and nutrition, be sure to dive into the Saucony sale we just spotted as well. Alongside the ongoing Nike Ultimate Sale, Saucony is now offering 50% off its best-selling running shoes with a wide range of models on sale right now. You can get a closer look at our top picks and more in today’s coverage. Head over to our fashion deal hub for more workout-ready gear as well.

Vega Protein and Greens features:

  • PROTEIN PLUS VEGETABLES adds effortless nutrition to your every day, sweetened with stevia—no added sugar, and 120 calories per serving.
  • 20 grams of vegan protein from pea protein, brown rice protein and sacha inchi protein containing all nine essential amino acids.
  • Made with green vegetables including organic kale, organic alfalfa, broccoli, and spinach for an on the go healthy protein powder for women and men.
  • Keto-friendly protein powder with four grams net carbs, gluten free, lactose free, dairy free, soy free, non whey and low glycemic. Not a medical food
  • Real food ingredients that are good for the body, feed the mind, and respect the planet. Vegan certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Vega

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Popular CamelBak water bottles and tumblers up to 25% o...
Amazon takes up to 25% off Calvin Klein Apparel for men...
Save $540 on LG’s CineBeam 140-inch 4K Alexa-enab...
Sony handing out FREE PSN money, collectibles, more wit...
Meross’ HomeKit smart garage door controller comm...
Logitech flight simulator peripheral deals: G Pro Yoke ...
WEN’s variable speed 12-inch drill press falls to...
Govee’s TV backlighting system with camera reache...
Load more...
Show More Comments