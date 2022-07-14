Saucony takes 50% off best-sellers + 20% off full-priced running shoes, more

Saucony is getting you ready for summer workouts with 50% off best-sellers as well as 20% off full-priced apparel and shoes. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $160. These running shoes are lightweight and cushioned to promote a natural stride. They’re also great for running indoors or outdoors and designed for marathon training. With over 600 positive reviews from Saucony customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below and be sure to check out the Nike Ultimate Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $160)
- Vizipro Endorphin Pro 2 Shoes $105 (Orig. $210)
- Endorphin Shift 2 Reflexion Shoes $75 (Orig. $150)
- Peregrine 12 GTX Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Ride 15 Running Shoes $112 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Endorphin Shift 2 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- Triumph 19 Reflexion Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $160)
- Bottomless Love Triumph 19 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $160)
- Guide 14 Running Shoes $65 (Orig. $130)
- Tempus Running Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!