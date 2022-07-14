Saucony takes 50% off best-sellers + 20% off full-priced running shoes, more

Saucony is getting you ready for summer workouts with 50% off best-sellers as well as 20% off full-priced apparel and shoes. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $160. These running shoes are lightweight and cushioned to promote a natural stride. They’re also great for running indoors or outdoors and designed for marathon training. With over 600 positive reviews from Saucony customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below and be sure to check out the Nike Ultimate Sale here.

