Score 85 inches of 2022 Samsung 4K Smart TV at $1,898 ($400 off, new Amazon low), more

Alongside ongoing deals on its latest The Frame models, Amazon is now offering the 2022 Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1897.99 shipped. Regularly $2,300 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,900, today’s offer is $400 off the going rate at Amazon and a new all-time low there. Alongside the QLED 4K panel, today’s deal delivers a giant 85-inch 2022 Samsung TV to your living room with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, HDR 10+, built-in Wi-Fi, a pair of USB ports, and more. It also sports the brand’s Quantum Dot 100% Color Volume, Motion Xcelerator for fast action sports and gaming, as well as a “3D sound experience.” Head below for more 2022 Samsung TV deals.
More 2022 Samsung TV deals
- 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80B $1,098 (Reg. $1,198)
- 55-Inch QLED 4K Mini LED $1,598 (Reg. $1,898)
- 75-Inch Neo QLED 4K mini-LED $2,798 (Reg. $3,500)
- 85-Inch Neo QLED 4K mini-LED HDR 24x $3,298 (Reg. $4,000)
- 85-Inch Neo QLED 8K mini-LED HDR 32x $5,598 (Reg. $6,500)
- 85-Inch Neo QLED 8K mini-LED HDR 64x $6,998 (Reg. $8,500)
- And even more…
In case you missed it yesterday, VIZIO – one of our favorite value brands – unveiled its upcoming latest releases with brand new D-Series, V-Series, and M-Series displays starting from just $190. Packing VRR, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 240fps gaming, you’ll find all of the details on the upcoming models form VIZIO in yesterday’s announcement coverage.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Smart TV features:
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume, that stay true even in bright scenes.
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR LITE WITH 4K UPSCALING: Everything on your screen is upgraded to 4K resolution by a smart, powerful processor.
- DUAL LED: Enjoy natural, real-life colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights.
- QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.
