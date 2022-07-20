Score 85 inches of 2022 Samsung 4K Smart TV at $1,898 ($400 off, new Amazon low), more

Samsung 2022 85-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV

Alongside ongoing deals on its latest The Frame models, Amazon is now offering the 2022  Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1897.99 shipped. Regularly $2,300 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,900, today’s offer is $400 off the going rate at Amazon and a new all-time low there. Alongside the QLED 4K panel, today’s deal delivers a giant 85-inch 2022 Samsung TV to your living room with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, HDR 10+, built-in Wi-Fi, a pair of USB ports, and more. It also sports the brand’s Quantum Dot 100% Color Volume, Motion Xcelerator for fast action sports and gaming, as well as a “3D sound experience.” Head below for more 2022 Samsung TV deals. 

More 2022 Samsung TV deals

In case you missed it yesterday, VIZIO – one of our favorite value brands – unveiled its upcoming latest releases with brand new D-Series, V-Series, and M-Series displays starting from just $190. Packing VRR, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 240fps gaming, you’ll find all of the details on the upcoming models form VIZIO in yesterday’s announcement coverage

Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Smart TV features:

  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume, that stay true even in bright scenes.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR LITE WITH 4K UPSCALING: Everything on your screen is upgraded to 4K resolution by a smart, powerful processor.
  • DUAL LED: Enjoy natural, real-life colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights.
  • QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

