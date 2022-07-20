Use DualSense/Series X gamepads on Switch with 8Bitdo’s USB Adapter 2 down at $16

RunSnail (96% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 for $16.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Rarely ever going on sale, this is your shot at scooping one up below the regular $20 price tag and nearly $1 under our previous mention. For those unfamiliar here, it allows you to “connect almost all wireless controllers to your Switch, Windows, macOS, Raspberry Pi and others.” For example, you can use your DualSense and Series X controller on other systems, like a Nintendo Switch. You can also make use of 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software for button mapping and adjusting stick and trigger sensitivity as well as vibration control and to create macros “with any button combination.” It supports 6-axis motion on Switch and is compatible with previous-generation Nintendo gamepads including the Wii Mote and Wii U Pro gamepad. More details below.

When it comes to devices that deliver the same kind of functionality as the 8Bitdo dongle above, the options are slim at best. The Collective Minds Switch-Up does a similar thing for Nintendo Switch only and is currently out of stock, never mind rarely dropping as low as today’s lead deal anyway.

8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 features:

Compatible with all 8BitDo Controllers, Xbox Series, Xbox One Bluetooth controllers, PS5, PS4, PS3, Switch Pro, Switch Joy-con controller, Wii Remote, Wii U Pro and more. Ultimate software is now compatible with 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2. Ultimate Software gives you elite control over every piece of your controller: customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros with any button combination. Create controller profiles and switch between them at any time.

