Android app deals of the day: Romancing SaGa 3, DISTRAINT, Simple Nav Bar, more

All of Wednesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Joining today’s price drop on the brand new ASUS Chromebook C425 and a new all-time low on Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC card, you’ll find all of today’s best Android software deals waiting down below. Headliners include titles like Romancing SaGa 2 and 3 alongside DISTRAINT, Battery Alarm PRO, Simple Nav Bar, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at the rest of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the just-released ASUS Chromebook C425 that is now seeing its very first price drop down to $280 shipped, which is $50 off the going rate. Just make you sure you check out Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC card and adapter to upgrade your Android handset storage while it’s down at the lowest price ever on Amazon before you hit up today’s smartphone accessories roundup for more.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Romancing SaGa 3:

The celebrated RPG classic comes West for the first time! Developed by industry veterans including the legendary developer Akitoshi Kawazu, Romancing SaGa 3 was originally released in Japan in 1995. This HD remaster of the legendary RPG masterpiece introduces optimized graphics, a new dungeon to explore, new scenarios and a new game+ function. Select one of the 8 unique protagonists and embark on an epic adventure defined by your own choices!

