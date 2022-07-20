Smartphone Accessories: mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $16, more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $20 these days, this offer is now down to the lowest price in months at 20% off. Whether you’re looking for a new charger for the desk or nightstand, mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ brings 10W of wireless power into the mix. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Plus, the entire package is completed by a premium build, rubberized TPU coating, and compact footprint. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge. 

The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching. 

