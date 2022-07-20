Bose Sleepbuds II hit one of the best prices ever at $139 shipped (Orig. $249, Refurb.)

The official Bose eBay storefront is now offering a particularly notable price on its certified refurbished Sleepbuds II at $139 shipped. Regularly $249 brand new at Amazon and currently listed at $169 in refurbished condition directly on the Bose site, today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. This is also about $4 under our mention from the beginning of the month. Designed to put you to sleep or help you reach a state of zen relaxation, they deliver 10 hours of battery life alongside 50 curated sound options. The built-in personalized alarms are a nice touch for not waking up anyone else alongside a form-factor made to work for folks who “toss, turn, and sleep on their side.” Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and then head below for more information on the refurbishment process.

They have been professionally inspected via the world class Bose recertification process and include a solid 2-year warranty guaranteed by eBay. You can get more details on the overhauled eBay refurbished warranty system in our hands-on review right here.

A more affordable option in the sleep and relaxation-focused earbuds space is the Amazfit Zenbuds. Now selling for $115 shipped with the on-page coupon, they deliver a similar feature set and design for even less. It’s hard to imagine them delivering the same level of overall quality as a regularly $249 pair of Bose Sleepbuds, but they are a notable less expensive option nonetheless.

If it’s the Apple buds you’re after, dive into the ongoing price drop on the latest AirPods 3 while they are on sale for $160 right here.

Bose Sleepbuds II features:

Sleepbuds, not headphones: Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

