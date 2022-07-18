Samsung’s latest 160W party speaker with LED lighting hits new low at $398 (Over $100 off)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s latest model MX-ST40B Sound Tower Bluetooth Speaker for $397.99 shipped. Regularly $500 directly from Samsung where it is also marked down to $400. Today’s deal is more than $100 off, the first notable price drop we have tracked, and, subsequently, a new all-time low. This is an updated version of the brand’s Sound Tower party speaker with 160 watts of power, up to 12 hours of wireless playback, the ability to connect two Bluetooth-ready streaming audio sources, and an IPX5 rating for weather-resistance and protection from water and dust. From there, you’ll also find festive LED lighting effects with three different user-selected modes including party, ambient, and dance options. Head below for more details.

There are ways to get into the party speaker game for less though. The Philips X5206 Bluetooth Party Speaker, for example, is a notable option that sells for $220 shipped on Amazon. This one is equally as powerful, features similar lighting effects, and includes 6.3 mm mic and guitar inputs for karaoke action you won’t get on the new Samsung model above.

For something more modest and intelligent, dive into this morning’s coverage of Belkin’s smart AirPlay 2 Alexa home speaker. This model is now as much as $110 off and features a built-in Qi charging pad for juicing up your smartphones at $90 shipped. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to swing by our Bluetooth speaker hub for deals on more portable solutions you can take on the go this summer.

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower features:

BI-DIRECTIONAL SOUND: Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power

BUILT-IN BATTERY: Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery

IPX5 WATER RESISTANT: Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust

PARTY LIGHTS: Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION: Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next

