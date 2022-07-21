Made For Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen wall mounts, hangers, more hit new lows from $9

Woot has now launched a notable sale on Amazon gear including some particularly notable price drops on the Made for Amazon Echo accessories. One example is the Made For Amazon Wall Mount for Echo Dot (4th generation) at $8.99 with code SAVE4 at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $17 and currently on sale for $13 directly on Amazon, today’s deal is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. This is a certified Made for Amazon accessory specially designed to deliver a neat mounting cradle for the Echo Dot 4th Gen model. It can be used to mount the smart speaker to the wall, ceiling, or under a cabinet with 3M adhesive or screws and anchors (included in the box) to securely hold it in place. It also features a rotating design alongside a cord wrap to keep things neat and tidy. Head below for more Made for Amazon Echo accessories.

You’ll also find some deep price drops undercutting the current Amazon sale prices on the Made for Amazon Outlet Hanger and Battery Base, both for the Echo Dot 4th Gen, from $9 Prime shipped. Remember to use the code mentioned above to knock an additional $4 off your order and you can browse through the rest of today’s Woot Amazon gear sale right here for offers on Fire TV gear, 4K TVs, and more.

But if your Echo setup is already good to go, swing by our smart home hub for additional offers on ways to make your space more intelligent. One notable option are these TP-Link Kasa’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outdoor dimmer smart plugs that are now 20% off the going rates and starting from $20. They can be a quick and easy way to deliver some smart power to your outdoor space this summer and you can get all of the details in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Made For Amazon Wall Mount for Echo Dot features:

Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.

A SUPER EASY install will have your Echo Dot (4th Gen) mounted in minutes. Use the included 3M Command Strips for peel & stick installation. Want a more permanent option? Screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.

Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto the wall, under a cabinet, or even on the ceiling. It’ll keep your speaker secure during your neighbor’s spontaneous polka parties.

Rotating design can turn 360º to maximize button access & audio quality for your unique setup.

